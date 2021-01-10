Scientists develop a way to better predict survival rates among patients with gastric cancer

Researchers from the University of Texas' MD Anderson Cancer Center recently came up with a way to better predict the survival rates of patients with gastric cancer.

According to the findings which were published in Nature Medicine, scientists were able to develop and validate a gene expression signature which was able to better predict survival rates of patients with gastric cancer.

In "peritoneal carcinomatosis", cancer cells breach and attack the abdominal cavity, which is around the stomach and other organs. Most common among patients with advanced gastric cancers, it can also appear with any kind of gastrointestinal cancers.

Among people with advanced cancers, it appears in at least 45 per cent of the patients.

As part of this condition, fluid accumulation takes place in the abdominal cavity, and the patients with the condition live for less than six months.

During the process of this study, researchers took up cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis and isolated them. Out of the participants of the study, ten were long-term survivors of the disease, and had survived over a year after a diagnosis. An additional 10 patients were short-term survivors who lived for less than six months after being diagnosed.



To better understand the route of gastric cancer and to treat tumour cells, researchers created a "map" of cells which carried the disease, and focused on the type of cells found in one patient, and how the cells were performing.

If different kinds of cells are present in a tumour, it is called "intratumour heterogeneity", and can cause failures of treatment. In addition, it could cause many cancer cells to reappear, which then respond differently to the therapy which was already stipulated for the treatment.

In the process of creation of this "map", researchers traced the origins of PC cells. This technique is called tumour cell lineage. They soon found that even though all cells under the radar carried cancer, some of them originated from the stomach, while many others seemed to originate from the intestine, ANI reported.

The scientists successfully created a gene signature which was able to predict survival rates much better than other ways available.

