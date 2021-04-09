Researchers find 74-million-year-old mammal which lived alongside dinosaurs

In the age of the Dinosaurs, they ruled supreme. Almost every food chain or food web on land, water and even in air had at least one dinosaur or its 'distant cousin' as the apex prdator. There were mammals yes, but they were not as dominant as they are now.

Now, a group of researchers from Chile have found a new mammal from the era of dinosaurs. This mammal could date back as far back as 74 million years.

This fox-like mammal is called the Orretherium tzen. It inhabited southetrn Chile's Magellan's region during the Mesozoic era of the dinosaurs.

Palaeontologist Sergio Soto told Reuters on Thursday (April 8) that the discovery of this fox-like species helps to fill in evolutionary gaps over different eras.

Melting ice in southern Chile as a result of global warming is giving researchers new insights into this part of the world. What sets this finding apart from others is the discovery of a well preserved jaw belonging to the Orretherium tzen.

It has allowed researchers to conclude that this mammal was likely an omnivore, living alongside dinosaurs.