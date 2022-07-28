Researchers examining hair may have discovered a way to cure baldness and regenerate damaged organs

Millions of people throughout the world suffer from baldness, and up until recently, hair implants were the only solution. But now, researchers might have discovered the cure for baldness. Researchers from the University of California found a single chemical in hair follicles that regulate both cell division and cell death. Given that follicles are a source of stem cells, this discovery could not only treat baldness but also aid in significantly reducing the time taken to recover from injuries.

A release by the university explains that the majority of cells in the human body have fixed forms and functions that are established during embryonic development. A blood cell, for instance, cannot transform into a neuron cell, and vice versa.

Also read | All the kissing our ancestors’ did is what gave us herpes: Study

It goes on to say that stem cells, however, are similar to the empty Scrabble tiles in that they can develop into many kinds of cells. They can even be used to restore damaged tissue or organs due to their flexibility.

As study co-author and UC Riverside mathematical biologist, Qixuan Wang puts it, “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.”

Watch | World Hepatitis Day: Expert tells WION how to save kids from disease

Wang added: “In real life, our new research gets us closer to understanding stem cell behavior, so that we can control it and promote wound healing.”

While the stomach and liver can heal themselves after injuries, hair follicles are the only organ in humans that regenerates automatically and regularly, even without injury. This is why Wang's team focused on them for their research.

Also read | Earth Overshoot Day: The planet is exhausted. Mankind has already used up its resources for the year 2022

The scientists uncovered the mechanism by which a particular protein called TGF-beta regulates the process by which cells in hair follicles, including stem cells, divide and create new cells or plan their own demise, ultimately resulting in the death of the entire hair follicle.

Nobody is absolutely certain as to why follicles self-destruct. According to some theories, it is an inherited feature from animals that shed their fur to survive the hot summer months or to camouflage. If scientists can understand how TGF-beta activates cell division and interacts with other crucial genes, the scientific breakthroughs are endless.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.