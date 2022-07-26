Now we know how to find planets orbitting dead stars

The Universe has ongoing celestial processes that are sometimes beyond our imagination and scientific understanding. As science progresses, new techniques are developed and something unknown previously comes into light. Now, because of the research carried out in a university in Mexico, we now know how to determine whether there are planets revolving around dead binary stars. Dr. Carlos Chavez, from the Universidad Autónoma De Nuevo León in Mexico is the lead author of this study.

The focus of this study was Cataclysmic Variables (CVs), type of binary stars which are so close to each other that the bigger star draws material from the smaller one while they revolve around each other.

In CVs, the bigger star (primary) is generally a white dwarf while the smaller star (donor) is a red dwarf. primary star draws material from the donor star.

As the the material is drawn, it forms a heated disc around the stars called 'accretion disc'.

In such a binary star system, there is point of gravitational equillibrium. This is called Lagrangian Point.

If a planet is present in this star system, it causes oscillations in the Lagrangian Point. This in turn, causes changes in the luminosity of the star system. Researchers say that by detecting changes in luminosity, it can be determined if a planet is present or not.

The research has been published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

