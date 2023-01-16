New Zealand's southern waters witnessing marine heatwave, say scientists

Amid severe heatwaves in New Zealand last year, scientists said that water around the country's South Island is almost six degrees Celsius (42.8 Fahrenheit) warmer than usual temperature due to climate change, the weather phenomenon La Nina and a series of high pressure. Joao de Souza, a met service oceanographer, who is a part of the Moana Project, said that waters are above normal for this time of the year, Reuters reported.

The Moana Project said that the temperature is four degrees above average.

Souza said that these temperatures will have significant consequences for an ecosystem that is built or adapted to cold waters. He said, "There are always going to be winners and losers," with those water species that cannot shift their location are more likely to be impacted.

He added that the research showed that it is just not surface water temperatures that are rising but also water as deep as 100 metres, meaning that the marine heatwave is also impacting species that live in deep water.

The scientist said that all scientists in the region anticipate that the marine temperature is expected to remain above normal till April this year.

New Zealand experienced several marine heatwaves last year with Fiordland's resulting in severe bleaching of native sponges.

The marine heatwave in New Zealand comes as the La Nina weather pattern caused warmer temperatures.

