Coral bleaching, loss of food leading to 'unnecessary' fish fights: Marine ecologists

Marine ecologists in their research observed that fish have lost food as a result of mass coral bleaching. This particularly effects the 38 species of butterflyfish. The colourfully patterned reef fish are amongst the first to be hit by the effects of bleaching primarily because they eat coral, which means their food source is directly under threat.

Sally Keith, a marine ecologist at Britain's Lancaster University who spoke to AFP told them how the history's worst global bleaching events that happened in 2016 offered a perfect opportunity to study fish behaviour.

After returning to the same spot after a year, researchers were shocked to see the devastation of the reefs and the subsequent dearth of food for the butterflyfish

That "changed the playing field of who's eating what," Keith said, putting different species of butterflyfish in increased competition for other types of coral.

The most common tactic of a butterfly fish to signal to a competitor that a particular reef is theirs is by pointing their nose down and raising their spiny dorsal fins.

The team observed 3,700 encounters between butterflyfish. Before the coral bleaching event, different species of butterflyfish were able to settle disputes using signalling around 28 per cent of the time. But, those numbers plummeted to 10% after the bleaching event, indicating many 'unnecessary fights'according to the new study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

"Making poor decisions about who to fight, and where to invest their really valuable energy, could be that little bit that tips them over the edge towards actual starvation," said Keith, the study's lead author.

It is uncertain if the fish would be able to adapt to this new normal brought about by coral bleaching, researchers warned.

