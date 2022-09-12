New findings of NASA's Hubble Telescope can help in understanding early days of universe

The early days of the universe is an extremely popular topic among researchers and they have now turned towards the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, to decode more of its secrets. According to scientists, it has the same composition as Milky Way and that makes it perfect for a comparative study to understand the early days of our universe.

The Hubble Space Telescope found a number of young stars in the middle of a massive star cluster called NGC 346, according to Live Science. Considering the formation of new stars, the scientists concluded that the process is quite similar to how celestial bodies were formed in the Milky Way.

The conclusion was supported by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.

The newly formed or relatively young stars were found to be spiralling in the middle of the galaxy and the outer arm of the spiral was found to be the perfect birthing place for star formation.

The observations recorded from NGC 346 will now be applied in the studies regarding the Milky Way and it can tell us a lot about how the universe looked around 2 to 3 billion years ago.

"Stars are the machines that sculpt the universe. We would not have life without stars, and yet we don't fully understand how they form," explained study leader Elena Sabbi of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore according to Live Science.

"We have several models that make predictions, and some of these predictions are contradictory. We want to determine what is regulating the process of star formation, because these are the laws that we need to also understand what we see in the early universe."