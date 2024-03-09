NASA's Europa Clipper mission to send humanity's message to one of Jupiter's largest moons

NASA's Europa Clipper mission in October 2024 will embark on a journey to explore Europa, a moon of Jupiter harbouring tantalising evidence of a subsurface ocean. However, beyond its scientific objectives, Europa Clipper will also aim to carry humanity's aspirations into the cosmos through a carefully curated message sealed within the spacecraft's vault.

"The plate combines the best humanity has to offer across the universe – science, technology, education, art, and math," Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington reportedly said. "The message of connection through water, essential for all forms of life as we know it, perfectly illustrates Earth’s tie to this mysterious ocean world we are setting out to explore."

What is the message within Europa Clipper?

A triangular plate in Europa Clipper will bear an array of symbols and inscriptions. Crafted from tantalum, this artifact will embody the spirit of exploration and the quest for understanding.

The outward-facing panel will showcase an engraving of US Poet Laureate Ada Limon’s poem "In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa," alongside over 2.6 million names submitted by the public.

Meanwhile, linguists have etched waveforms representing the word "water" spoken in 103 languages, highlighting the universal significance of this vital element.

As Europa Clipper is set to venture into the depths of space, it will carry with it the hopes and aspirations of generations.

From Frank Drake's pioneering equation to the visionary efforts of scientists like Ron Greeley, the mission will encapsulate humanity's relentless pursuit of knowledge.

The Drake Equation was developed by American astronomer Frank Drake in 1961 and is used to estimate the number of active, communicative extraterrestrial civilisations in the Milky Way galaxy.

The equation takes into account various factors such as the rate of star formation, the fraction of stars with planets, the number of planets that could potentially support life, the probability of life emerging on those planets, the likelihood of intelligent life evolving, and the duration for which such civilisations release detectable signals into space.

"It's been a decades-long journey, and we can't wait to see what Europa Clipper shows us at this water world," remarked Project Scientist Robert Pappalardo of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

"In 2030, after a 1.6-billion-mile (2.6-billion-kilometer) journey, Europa Clipper will begin orbiting Jupiter, making 49 close flybys of Europa," as per NASA.

With its launch scheduled from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Europa Clipper will unveil the mysteries of one of the solar system's most enigmatic moons, igniting our collective imagination and inspiring future generations to explore the cosmos.