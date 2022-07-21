NASA posts colourful pic of Pluto, wows netizens

Pluto used to be the most distant planet in our Solar System. Used to be because its status as a planet has been revoked. But that doesn't mean Pluto ceases to amaze us. Image of the frozen landscape was, in not too distant past, just a smidge. But as NASA's New Horizons zoomed past Pluto in 2015, we have got more insight of the icy world. NASA has been sharing Pluto's pics all this while. These pics have been liked by thousands and have helped generate interest in Pluto.

NASA has shared another photo and this has bowled everyone over as usual. In this picture, Pluto is replete in resplendent colours and for a space body it does look rather unique.

NASA has shared the image on Instagram.

"Where does the rainbow end? Pluto isn't really a psychedelic riot of colors - this translated color image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet's distinct regions," NASA said in the post.

"Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes," it added.

The post had gone crazy viral with nearly one million likes.