Mysterious explosion rocks Sun's far side, could end up eroding Mars's atmosphere

A mysterious explosion that occurred on the sun's far side has triggered a mass of plasma and radiation, which is soon expected to hit Mars. If this solar storm reaches the red planet, it has the potential to initiate subtle ultraviolet auroras and could even erode a portion of its atmosphere, experts suggest.

On August 26, satellites in Earth's orbit detected an unexpected explosion on the sun's far side. Upon further examination, it was determined that the explosion was classified as an M-class solar flare, the second most potent form of solar eruption.

What caused the explosion?

Researchers remain uncertain about what caused the explosion, given the absence of sunspots—dark, magnetised patches on the sun's surface—from the area where the explosion originated.

In some instances, solar flares can propel coronal mass ejections (CMEs), fast-moving clouds of magnetised plasma and radiation, into space. A CME was observed after the M-class flare, but it wasn't closely monitored since it posed no threat to Earth.

Recent revelations, however, indicate that the CME is likely to impact Mars on September 1.

Impact on Mars

Should the CME strike, it could give rise to auroras on Mars, although they would be weak. Auroras on Earth result from the interaction of solar storm radiation or solar wind with gases in the upper atmosphere, causing excited molecules to emit light. These events are usually confined to the poles due to Earth's weaker magnetosphere.

Watch: Massive explosion from Sun felt on Earth and Mars

Mars, on the other hand, boasts a thin atmosphere with significantly less gas compared to Earth, resulting in feeble auroral displays primarily in ultraviolet wavelengths. Its patchy, mushroom-shaped magnetic fields replace a conventional magnetosphere due to its inactive core.

This distinctive makeup allows Martian auroras to emerge across the planet. However, the weak magnetic protection makes the planet susceptible to having its faint atmosphere stripped away by significant CMEs.

Previous cases

Prominent auroras on Mars have been identified on several occasions. In 2022, the UAE's Mars Mission's Hope orbiter spotted peculiar worm-like auroras traversing the planet. NASA's MAVEN spacecraft detected auroras in Mars' northern hemisphere in 2014, while the European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft observed similar phenomena in the southern hemisphere in 2004. Research from 2019 also suggests the presence of frequent, faint auroras—proton auroras—triggered by solar wind.

As the sun approaches the solar maximum, a phase of heightened activity within its roughly 11-year cycle, the likelihood of significant Martian auroras could increase in the coming years. The solar maximum, initially projected for 2025, might arrive sooner and be more potent than expected.