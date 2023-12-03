Medicine used for controlling blood pressure found to have anti-ageing effect

Researchers have found that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can slow down ageing in worms, raising the possibility that it could have similar effects in humans, potentially promoting longer and healthier lives.

Previous studies indicate that rilmenidine imitates the impacts of reducing calorie intake, a practice known to extend lifespans in various animals.

"For the first time, we have been able to show in animals that rilmenidine can increase lifespan," said molecular biogerontologist João Pedro Magalhães, from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

"We are now keen to explore if rilmenidine may have other clinical applications."

Will rilmenidine slow down ageing in humans as well?

While it's unclear if these findings apply to humans and whether there are health risks involved, scientists hope to discover ways to achieve these benefits without resorting to extreme calorie restriction.

In a January study, worms treated with rilmenidine, typically used for high blood pressure, exhibited extended lifespans and improved health markers, resembling the effects of calorie restriction.

The research also revealed that the drug influenced gene activity linked to caloric restriction in the kidney and liver tissues of mice.

Key biological receptor identified

Additionally, scientists identified a key biological receptor, nish-1, crucial to rilmenidine's effectiveness in extending lifespan.

Deleting nish-1 eliminated the drug's positive effects while restoring the receptor reinstated the lifespan increase with rilmenidine treatment.

"We found that the lifespan-extending effects of rilmenidine were abolished when nish-1 was deleted," the researchers explained in their paper. "Critically, rescuing the nish-1 receptor reinstated the increase in lifespan upon treatment with rilmenidine."

Compared to challenging low-calorie diets with side effects, rilmenidine offers promise as an anti-ageing drug due to its oral administration, widespread prescription, and relatively mild and rare side effects. While the research is in the early stages, these findings provide valuable insights into the potential of rilmenidine for anti-ageing purposes in the future.