Llama poop key to saving the world? It apparently makes soil rich for plant growth, study finds

Llamas can save the world, but how? Well, simply by pooping. As bizarre as it may sound, a new scientific study has shown that llama poop is quite nutritious for the soil that can bring back its required nourishment for plants to flourish.

A group of scientists worked with farmers who took care of llamas in the Cordillera Blanca for three years. In their three years of study, they found that raising llamas in a part of the Andes left barren by glaciers helped add nutrients back to the soil and increase the overall amount of plants.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

As per the report, the areas where llamas were reared saw a 57 per cent increase in plant cover with increased soil nutrients and four new plant species. It was all because of the llamas grazing, shedding and pooping in the area, as per the study.

Llama poop: A blessing in disguise?

Llama poop is called a llama bean that contains all the nutrients like carbon and nitrogen. Both carbon and nitrogen are essential to making soil hospitable for life. It also contains seeds from plants that the animals have grazed on.

"No such experiment has been done like this in these areas, and at this altitude," Anaïs Zimmer, a geographer and lead author of the paper, said in a press release from the University of Texas.

Though this might be the first time that such a study has taken place with llamas and proven scientifically that their waste is good for the soil, it’s been a practice occurring for a long time.

Raising llamas around the glaciers of the Andes has been common since the Incan Empire ruled the area.

More recently, indigenous farmers have continued llama husbandry in the Andes. That's why Zimmer and her colleagues partnered with Llama 2000 Asociación, a group of farmers in the area.

The farmers helped the researchers set up eight fenced-in areas and dispersed llamas into half of them. The herders then monitored them and took care of them, ensuring that the plots stayed separate.

Can this really solve the bigger problem?

Peru has lost more than 50 per cent of its glacial surface in the past 50 years, as per the country’s National Water Authority. This was caused by climate change.

As these glaciers continue to melt due to unsustainable ways of using natural resources by humans, we need to save what we are left behind.

When glaciers melt, the soil that has been trapped underneath it is devoid of nutrients. On its own, the soil may take hundreds of years to become fertile, EOS reported.

Reseeding plant life can help with many of these problems, Zimmer said in the UT press release. She said raising llamas in these areas "might help to ameliorate the destructive processes of global warming-induced deglaciation while favouring the local economy."