JWST catches evidence of water vapour around faraway planet

Water for us is equivalent to life. Not just in biological sense but even in our search for extraterrestrial life. Water is necessary for life as we know it. Likelihood of presence of water, water vapour or even ice, therefore makes news in scientific community and telescopes from around the world get pointed at the celestial object of interest.

James Webb Space Telescope has found water vapour around a rocky exoplanet revolving around its star. JWST used its Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to detect signals of water vapour around a rocky planet designated as GJ 486.

The planet is too close to the star to be in its habitable zone. On the surface of the planet, the average temperature is 430 degrees Celsius.

If the detected water vapour is indeed associated with the planet, it may mean that the planet has an atmosphere in spite of it being close to its star. This will be a huge development indeed as till date, there hasn't been a definite discovery of atmosphere around a rocky exoplanet.

However, in case of GJ486, scientists are still trying to determine whether the water vapour is associated with the planet or it is associated with the star itself, specifically with the cooler spots of the star.

Also Read | Aurora dazzles in Ladakh skies after geomagnetic storm hits earth

“We see a signal, and it’s almost certainly due to water. But we can't tell yet if that water is part of the planet's atmosphere, meaning the planet has an atmosphere, or if we’re just seeing a water signature coming from the star,” said Sarah Moran of the University of Arizona in Tucson as quoted by NASA on its website. Moran is the lead author of the study.

“Water vapor in an atmosphere on a hot rocky planet would represent a major breakthrough for exoplanet science. But we must be careful and make sure that the star is not the culprit,” added Kevin Stevenson of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. Stevenson was quoted by NASA.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.