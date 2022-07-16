James Webb telescope clicks Jupiter in its Infrared glory

James Webb Space Telescope is humanity's latest eye in the sky. The most powerful telescope ever built by humankind has officially started working and has its sights set on farthest corners of the Universe never seen before. The first image from the telescope has wowed everyone across the globe. The subsequent images were mesmerising as well.

But another unique image has now been released by NASA. It is of the planet Jupiter. The enormous gas giant in our Solar System has been clicked by James Webb Space Telescope. But the image shows Jupiter a bit differently. Usual pictures of Jupiter show the planet in reddish hue. But in this picture, the gas giant appears white-hot.

That is because the image has been taken in Infrared frequencies.

The photo was taken before the space telescope became fully functional.

"These images are designed for engineering purposes, so they aren’t processed in the same way as our first images this week. Like some earlier calibration images, these are processed to emphasize certain features," said NASA in its tweet.

“Combined with the deep field images released the other day, these images of Jupiter demonstrate the full grasp of what Webb can observe, from the faintest, most distant observable galaxies to planets in our own cosmic backyard that you can see with the naked eye from your actual backyard,” said Bryan Holler, a scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. Holler was quoted by NASA.

