ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: First image of SpaceX Dragon spacecraft released, set to carry Indian astronaut to space

First image of the Dragon spacecraft carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla released. Dragon spacecraft to carry astronauts from four countries

The first photo of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will carry Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to space, has been released. The spacecraft will transport four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a private spaceflight operated by Axiom Space.

This mission marks a major moment for India, coming nearly 40 years after Rakesh Sharma’s space journey on the Soviet Soyuz spacecraft in 1984. Group Captain Shukla is the designated pilot of the mission. The other three astronauts are from the United States, Poland, and Hungary.

SpaceX Dragon

This spacecraft, built by SpaceX, has reached its hangar at Launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and is preparing for launch. SpaceX posted an image of the vehicle on X, confirming that the Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Dragon spacecraft on its mission.

Launch delayed by two days

Earlier, the mission was set to lift off on 8 June 2025 at 6.41 pm IST, but it has now been rescheduled for 10 June. Though no official reason has been shared for the delay, sources have suggested it was to allow time for weather-related adjustments.



The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A, a historic pad used for earlier missions, including Apollo and Space Shuttle flights. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Dragon capsule into low Earth orbit, where it will dock with the ISS.

Astronauts to stay 14 days on the ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla will be joined by Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, Tibor Kapu from Hungary, and Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who will lead the mission as commander.

The astronauts will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting scientific experiments, educational activities, and commercial tasks. Their journey is expected to strengthen international cooperation in space and support India’s space ambitions, especially the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The Ax-4 mission represents a major leap for private space travel and marks India’s growing presence in international space partnerships.