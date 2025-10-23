/Scientists discover shocking 'interstellar tunnel' linking our solar system to other stars

Astronomers have discovered a cosmic 'interstellar tunnel', a channel of superheated gas that connects our solar system to distant stars across the Milky Way. Astronomers from the Max Planck Institute used data from the eROSITA X-ray telescope to map a vast region of hot, low-density plasma surrounding our sun known as the Local Hot Bubble (LHB).

This peculiar region formed because of a series of cosmic explosions called supernova and is estimated to be about 300 light-years across. The sky is divided into galactic coordinates where ‘latitude’ measures the angle above or below the Milky Way plane. They detected that "the temperature of the LHB exhibits a north-south dichotomy at high latitudes.” Imagine the space as a map; they divided all the regions into small bins or pixels and tried to measure the warm gas, dust cavities, and interstellar structures from each such region.

By combining these results with the data from the eROSITA X-ray telescope, they discovered a mysterious corridor of glowing gas stretching outward toward the constellation Centaurus and possibly another pathway extending toward Canis Major. The data hints that this might be a network of channels that runs between star-forming regions and pockets of heated gas.

Previous theories about interstellar tunnels

Ideas about an interstellar network of tunnels are not new. Researchers have previously predicted that the space around our solar system is not empty or a simple vacuum, but could hold a labyrinth of cavities, channels and other hot gas bubbles. But there was never enough data or a proper method of data collection to confirm this. Scientists from the Max Planck Institute argue that the “average thermal pressure in this bubble is lower than expected, indicating that it might be open in some directions”.

Scientists now plan to explore if those 'tunnels' really connect the Local Hot Bubble to some nearby Planetary Nursery. But one thing proves that the cosmos around us is more alive and interconnected than we can imagine.