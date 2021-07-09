'I won't be going to his funeral': Richard Branson's wife expresses nervousness about his spaceflight

British billionaire Richard Branson's wife has said that she will not be going to his funeral if he dies on his spaceflight on July 11.

Branson laughed as he quoted his wife telling him: "'If you're foolish enough to do these wonderful things, you can do it, but I won't be going to your funeral.'"

It comes as Virgin Galactic finalises plans for founder Richard Branson to join five others on a test flight to the edge of space.

Even though Branson's wife may be nervous about the launch but he himself is not the least bit afraid.

Before this weekend's mission on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, the avowed Star Trek fan attributed his drive and taste for adventure to his mother Eve, who died from Covid in January.

"I've always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars," said the London-born 70-year-old.

"I've been looking forward to this for 17 years," Branson said in an interview from Spaceport America near the remote town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

He said pre-flight preparations only add to the excitement ahead of Sunday's scheduled launch, which will be taking place one week before his 71st birthday.

"Every bit about it is a pinch-me moment," he said.

The launch of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's VSS Unity rocket plane over the desert will mark the space tourism company's fourth crewed test mission beyond Earth's atmosphere. But it will be the first to carry a full complement of space travelers, consisting of Branson, two pilots and three mission specialists.

Unity will be launched at an altitude of about 50,000 feet from a Virgin Galactic carrier plane, then soar on its own rocket power to the boundary of space, where the crew will experience about 4 minutes of weightlessness before beginning a descent back to Earth.

The trip is not without the inherent hazards of spaceflight. An earlier prototype of the rocket plane crashed during a 2014 test flight over California's Mojave Desert, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other.

By joining the flight on July 11, Branson has positioned himself to beat rival entrepreneur Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.

Bezos, founder of the retail giant Amazon.com Inc, will be on board the suborbital flight of the New Shepard spacecraft of his own private rocket company, Blue Origin, on July 20.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, along with Elon Musk's SpaceX, are competing head-to-head in the emerging space tourism business.

Branson denied he and Bezos were in a contest to see who would go up first, however.

"I just wish him and people going up with him all the very best. I look forward to talking to him about his ride when he comes back," Branson said of Bezos. "I spoke to him two or three weeks ago, and we both wished each other well."

Success for both ventures is considered key to fostering a burgeoning industry that aims to eventually make space tourism mainstream, at least for high-paying customers.

Virgin has said two additional test flights of its vehicle are planned before the company begins commercial service in 2022, and Branson said he anticipates offering paid flights on a "regular basis" next year.

He also said he was confident there was plenty of room in the market for his venture and Bezos' company to compete.

"Neither of us are going to be able to build enough spaceships to satisfy the demand," Branson said.

