Who is winning space tourism race between Bezos, Branson and Musk?

Here is how their rival ventures compare in the race to open up space travel.

Three billionaire entrepreneurs, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson, are each vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

Tickets

Bezos, Branson and Musk have been investing billions of dollars in their space startups, each promising to ferry paying customers on rides to space - and it will cost a pretty penny to be part of it.

Branson's Virgin Galactic is reported to have more than 600 ticket reservations already, priced around $250,000. It expects to begin a full commercial service in 2022 and eventually hopes to slash the ticket price to around $40,000.

Reuters reported in 2018 that Bezos' Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on an appraisal of Branson's rival plans and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed. Blue has not divulged its long-term pricing plans.

An as-yet unidentified person secured one of the seats on Blue's first suborbital mission, slated for July 20, with a $28 million auction bid.

Musk's SpaceX has already taken a crew to the International Space Station, and the company has plans to send an all-civilian crew into orbit in September. Musk has also said SpaceX will fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with its forthcoming Starship rocket in 2023.

