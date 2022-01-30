Huge asteroid to pass ‘near’ Earth on February 1. Should we worry? Look up to find out  

An asteroid, which is bigger than world’s tallest building, will pass ‘near’ Earth on February 1.

There is absolutely no need to worry as the Asteroid 7482, which is near-Earth object, is "very well-known and has been studied for decades" by NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

An object, which comes within 30 million miles of Earth, gets classified as a near-Earth object.

It is also known as 1194 PC1 in NASA's asteroid database. NASA said, "Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away."

Dr Susanna Kohler of American Astronomical Society, said, "One of the really cool things about a close-passing rock, like Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is being able to watch as it soars past.

"There are a tonnes of asteroids and comets out there, but the majority are so far away that we can’t see their motion in real-time. The fact that this one’s coming so close provides a unique opportunity to actually watch it move across the sky," added Kohler.

"There are lots of observatories that will be live-streaming the event on the internet as Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) passes," Kohler further added.

(With inputs from agencies)