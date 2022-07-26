Good news! Starchy green bananas can reduce risk of cancer, study finds

A new study had some good news for people with a hereditary risk of cancer as it showed that a number of food items can diminish the danger considerably. The trial, which was conducted on 1000 people with a genetic condition known as Lynch Syndrome, showed that food items like cereals, oats and even green bananas can help him due to the presence of resistant starch.

The study was done over six years and except for cancers in the bowel, most other kinds of cancers were affected by a regular dose of resistant fibers. According to PA Media, the researchers are hopeful that the results will continue for around 10 years even after a person stops taking the fibers in their diets.

The study, which was published in Cancer Prevention Research, was conducted by researchers at the Universities of Newcastle and Leeds. John Mathers, professor of human nutrition at Newcastle University, led the study and he was quite hopeful about the results that it produced.

“We found that resistant starch reduces a range of cancers by over 60%. The effect was most obvious in the upper part of the gut. This is important as cancers of the upper GI tract are difficult to diagnose and often are not caught early on,”, he explained according to the PA Media report.

“Resistant starch can be taken as a powder supplement and is found naturally in peas, beans, oats and other starchy foods. The dose used in the trial is equivalent to eating a daily banana; before they become too ripe and soft, the starch in bananas resists breakdown and reaches the bowel where it can change the type of bacteria that live there,” he said while explaining their findings.

