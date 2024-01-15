Fungal infection deaths double globally in a decade: Study

Over a decade ago, a preliminary estimate pointed to approximately two million annual deaths globally due to fungal infections. Recent findings reveal a nearly twofold increase, with the current estimate standing at around 3.8 million deaths. This staggering number constitutes approximately 6.8 per cent of total global deaths.

In a comparative analysis of global death statistics, fungal infections emerge as a significant contributor to mortality. With pneumonia at 2,600,000 (including some fungal cases) and tuberculosis at 1,208,000 (potentially including undiagnosed fungal diseases), fungal-related deaths command attention, comprising one-third of the 3,228,000 deaths attributed to smoke-related lung disease (COPD).

The unseen toll on lives

Despite advancements in fungal disease diagnostics, the accessibility and utilization of these tests remain limited, not only in low-income countries but globally. Gaps in diagnostic services, exemplified by the absence of tests for certain common fungi, contribute significantly to preventable deaths. Timely identification of severe Aspergillus infections, crucial for intervention within 48 hours, could potentially save millions of lives annually.

The primary fungi responsible for fatal lung infections are Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus flavus. Individuals with underlying lung conditions such as asthma, tuberculosis, and lung cancer, as well as those with leukemia or who have undergone organ transplants, face heightened risks.

Misdiagnosis or delayed recognition by healthcare providers, coupled with inadequate diagnostic testing and a shortage of effective antifungal drugs, contribute to the mortality associated with these infections.

In a parallel challenge reminiscent of antibiotic resistance, antifungal resistance is on the rise. The indiscriminate use of certain fungicides on crops is exacerbating resistance rates to azole antifungal drugs, posing a significant threat to effective treatment.

The Intersection with COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has unmasked additional challenges, with a surge in Aspergillus and Candida infections among intensive care patients worldwide. The phenomenon of mucormycosis, known as "black fungus," witnessed a significant spike in cases following the pandemic in India, further highlighting the complex interplay between fungal infections and respiratory viruses.