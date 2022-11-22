European Space Agency intends to build solar farms in space that could help millions on Earth

European Space Agency (ESA) is intending to help millions of people by building space-based solar farms that will harvest energy from the Sun and transmit it down to receiving stations on Earth with the so-called SOLARIS plan.

In an attempt to understand it, ESA is likely to approve a three-year study this week to examine if the plan of building massive solar farms is feasible or not. They will check whether or not it would work, along with being cost-effective.

BBC report mentioned that the idea will be considered at a Paris meeting on Tuesday by the research ministers.

The main objective is to place enormous satellites in orbit, with the capability of producing the same amount of electricity as a power plant.

With the SOLARIS initiative, ESA is planning to probe what are the key technologies needed to make this ambitious Space-Based Solar Power a working reality.

The report added that the SOLARIS programme would be the first to provide the foundation for a workable strategy to construct a space-based renewable energy generation system.

ESA's director general Josef Aschbacher told BBC News that he believed that solar power from space could be of ''enormous'' help, aimed at tackling the energy shortages in future.

He said: ''We do need to convert into carbon neutral economies and therefore change the way we produce energy and especially reduce the fossil fuel part of our energy production."

''If you can do it from space, and I'm saying if we could, because we are not there yet, this would be absolutely fantastic because it would solve a lot of problems," he added.

