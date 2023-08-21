Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO shares images of Lunar far side region taken by LHDAC

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the latest pictures of the lunar far side area whihc is captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

ISRO said on its website that the camera that assists in locating a safe landing area, which doesn't have boulders or deep trenches, during the descent is developed at SAC/ISRO.

The Space Applications Centre (SAC) is one of the major centres of the ISRO and its focus is on the design of space-borne instruments for ISRO missions and the development and operationalisation of applications of space technology for societal benefits.

ISRO said that the applications cover communication, broadcasting, navigation, disaster monitoring, meteorology, oceanography, environment monitoring and natural resources survey.

ISRO shared a post thanking everyone for the wishes and positivity for the mission as the Indian space agency said that Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23 around 6:04pm IST.

In its official release, ISRO said that with the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 Mission, India's quest of space exploration achieves a significant milestone.

This accomplishment symbolizes our country's advancement in space exploration and represents a big step forward for Indian science, engineering, technology, and industry.

"The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," ISRO said.

"It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," it added.

