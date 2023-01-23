Canada announces plans to boost local rocket launches

Canada has unveiled a multi-year plan to enable the nation's first privately built rocket launches as well as create new launch laws in reaction to the surge in demand for space-based services worldwide. The objective is to significantly increase the nation's space capabilities and the commercial space sector, which is primarily made up of companies like Telesat and MDA, as well as the country's presence on the International Space Station. Omar Alghabra, Canada's minister of transportation, announced it at the Canadian Space Agency's headquarters.

“We want to convey the message loud and clear… that Canada intends on being a leader in the field of space,” Alghabra said, adding that stimulating a commercial launch capability would benefit Canada’s economy and add more jobs.

A wave of new launch companies has sprung up as a result of plans by various nations and US businesses to deploy vast networks of thousands of internet-beaming satellites in the coming years. These companies are competing for a piece of what some analysts predict will grow to be a trillion-dollar space market by 2030.

There aren't many of these launch companies in Canada, but authorities are hoping that the new regulation push will inspire more homegrown talent and ignite a space industry, reducing Canada's reliance on the few international launching nations like the United States and Russia.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping pace with emerging technologies and business models” Canadian Space Agency president Lisa Campbell said, adding she and other officials plan to meet soon with space business leaders to discuss ideas for new launch rules.

