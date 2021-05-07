Bird party! Endangered California condors invade local's home

Giant California condors are a rare species and people consider themselves lucky if they get to see this bird. However, what is rarer is a flock of endangered birds deciding to start a war outside your home.

California condors are rare to find as there are less than 500 left in the US and around 160 are left in the state. A flock of around 15 of them, however, have decided to take over a California woman’s deck.

Cinda Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero, took to Twitter to start posting pictures and updates of the uninvited guests who have taken over her mother’s deck.

"Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there's only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom," she tweeted.

The condors descended on her mother’s house on May 05 and have since been on the property. Even when these birds do leave the property, they come back in the evening.

"Mom had to run errands and leave the house. Thankfully they didn’t trash it the moment she left but she did return home to 6 circling overhead. Our theory is they go off to do condor things like look for food during the day but they always return for cocktail hour in the evening," Seana tweeted, explaining her theory.

While Seana and her family have no problem with the birds "hanging out" on their property, they just wish the birds would stop destroying the house.

"When I arrived home Monday, I was both amazed and angry at the condors," Cinda Mickols was quoted by the New York Times. "To have that many condors on my house was surreal; they can be destructive and messy. Nature is amazing!"

Labelling it as the ‘Condor mob’, Seana reported that the flock of birds has wrecked the deck, ripped up a spa cover, knocked over plants, damaged screen doors and chewed on every piece of plastic they could find.

In response to Seana’s tweet, US Fish and Wildlife explained that her mother’s "home is located in historical condor habitat where natural food sources occur...unfortunately they sometimes perceive houses and decks as suitable perch locations."

"If this happens again, hazing to preclude them from causing damage and habituation is encouraged. This includes using methods that will not harm them such as water hoses, yelling, clapping, shouting or using other preventative measures such as scarecrow sprinklers," the group advised. "We also discourage people from feeding them or trying to touch them. We hope this information helps if you experience this situation again."