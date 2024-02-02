Ancient black holes altering Earth's orbit once in 10 years, claim scientists

A team of scientists have now discovered that some ancient black holes have been altering the orbit of the Earth.

A team of scientists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have said that swirling masses of matter, known as primordial black holes (PBHs), have been soaring past our solar system at least one time in a decade and causing disruptions in planets and moons.

The PBHs, which were created shortly after the Big Bang occurred in the universe nearly 12.8 billion years ago, are as big as a microbe, but they have a density similar to that of an asteroid which can cause orbits to 'wobble.'

Also read: Astronomers spot 18 black holes devouring stars in cosmic feast

The claim made by the team suggests that these black holes can also change the distances of planets from the sun or the Earth in a period.

In 1947, the PBHs were proposed by astrophysics Stephen Hawking and his PhD student Bernard Carr. They had suggested that in the first moments of the Big Bang, the 'lumpy' regions had an extra mass which had been created in the universe and ultimately turned into black holes after collapsing.

Ancient black holes not yet detected in the universe?

However, scientists have not yet detected the ancient black holes in the universe.

The new study carried out by the scientists is based on the theory that the universe is teeming with PBHs, which means the objects will have to pass by the Earth's cosmic neighbourhood.

Watch: Universe's oldest and farthest black hole ever discovered by Scientists The scientists calculated how close to the planet or moon will a PBH have to come in our solar system so that it can alter movement.



A simulation was used by the study which featured all eight planets, more than 1.3 million asteroids, about 300 planetary satellites (like moons) and almost 4,000 comets. The model also included rogue PBHs.

The scientists observed that the orbits of planets and moons altered by several feet if an object, with a mass of an asteroid, came within just two astronomical units from the sun.