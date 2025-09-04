/Alien hunters issue new rules for sharing possible signs of intelligent life beyond Earth

Scientists involved in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence have released updated guidelines on how researchers should handle potential signals from intelligent life beyond Earth, aiming to prevent panic, misinformation and confusion if such a discovery is ever made. The new protocols, published by the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), update guidance first issued in 2010 and set out procedures for verifying, announcing and communicating any possible evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial civilisations.

According to the guidance, researchers should make every effort to authenticate and substantiate any detected signals before making public claims. Verification reports should undergo peer review, while supporting data should be made publicly available to ensure transparency.

Prof Michael Garrett, director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics and chair of the IAA committee for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), said the aim was to strike a balance between openness and scientific rigour. "I think we hope to avoid researchers 'crying alien' prematurely, and yet to let the public know we want to be as transparent and open as we can be," Garrett said.

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The guidance comes amid growing concerns about how rapidly rumours and speculation can spread online. Garrett noted that social media has transformed the information landscape since the previous protocols were introduced 15 years ago.

"In 2010 it seemed to be a great thing, and now we realise that you actually have to be quite careful with social media. And you have to try and control the narrative of whatever your discovery might be so that it doesn't get distorted in some way," he said.

The updated protocols also encourage institutions and organisations to engage actively with news outlets, social media platforms and other communication channels, stressing that public responses should be prompt, accurate and honest.

At the same time, the guidelines recognise the personal safety concerns faced by researchers. While institutions are encouraged to communicate openly, individual scientists retain the right to decline media interactions, and organisations are advised to take steps to protect staff.

"I don't think anyone really thought about the personal safety of scientists back in 2010, but I suspect that's more of an issue now because it's pretty easy to pinpoint the location of people, where people work, where they live," Garrett said.

Despite decades of searching, no confirmed signal from intelligent extraterrestrial life has been detected. However, Garrett suggested that the vast amount of astronomical data now being examined by scientists around the world makes a future discovery increasingly plausible.