6G radiation can increase the size of brain cells, new study shows

The world has been waiting for 6G technology but according to Chinese scientists, it can end up affecting our brain cells, The terahertz band of radio waves, which are capable of boosting any smartphone’s bandwidth to 1 terabit per second, resulted in accelerated growth of brain cells in lab rats. The neurons were found to increase by around 150 per cent when exposed to the radiation.

While the observation initially confused the researchers, it was concluded that although the brain cells were increased at a rapid speed, they were able to remain healthy. As a result, the scientists will be studying them further to develop “therapies in order to treat brain diseases, the study said.

Also read | Explainer: Applications of China's Yuan Wang 5 in space and spying operations

“The safety of terahertz radiation protocol is a top concern,” Li Xiaoli, the lead scientist of the study wrote in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Physica Sinica.

The study was supported by the State Key Laboratory of Cognitive Neuroscience and Learning at Beijing Normal University, and they have decided to continue it for better understanding.

Also read | 'Mother Heroine': Vladimir Putin revives Soviet-era award for mothers of ten or more kids

“Abnormal neuron development and the resulting abnormal neural network structure can lead to the occurrence of various psychiatric and neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, autism and Parkinson’s disease,” the institution told South China Morning Post.

The paper stated that the exposed brain cells will stop growing after a point and at present, the time frame was believed to be two days. Professor Liu Jianxin with the Institute of Brain Science at Xian Jiaotong University, Shaanxi province, also found some positive effects of the 6G radio waves.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -