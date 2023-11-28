Doritos launched AI-powered app for PC gamers to cancel annoying crunch noises while playing

Munching on a packet of Doritos has become a norm for online games all around the world. But the sound of loud crunch can be utterly annoying and distracting for other gamers online. So what’s the solution? Doritos Silent it is! A free app, launched earlier this month that removes the sound of chewing and crunch from voice chat, Zoom or any call that uses headphones.

The AI-developed crunch-cancellation software, Doritos Silent, has been especially made for professional gamers, as snacking and gaming go hand-in-hand. But it can of course be used by non-gamers as well to save them from the annoyance of the crispy crunch while talking to someone who loves to eat chips.

Doritos Silent: Groundbreaking crunch-cancellation software

“It works on anything that accepts a microphone,” said Dylan Fashbaugh, lead developer at Brooklyn-based Smooth Technology which worked with Doritos to create the free app. It can be used on any PC, and the company says it will eventually be expanded to other devices.

Flashbaugh has been a gamer himself, for about 20 years and is familiar with the annoyance of fellow gamers chewing loudly on chips.

“Crunch is one of the most distracting features that could throw someone off their game,” said Mustafa Shamseldin, chief marketing officer of international foods at PepsiCo, which owns Doritos.

The project was not based on the observation of two gaming enthusiasts, but Doritos surveyed more than 3000 people before developing the software. The survey included people from China, India, Portugal, Britain and the United States, and found that gamers like to snack while playing, but they also think the sounds of other people snacking is distracting.

Why not make Doritos less crunchy instead?

Well, the same research showed crunch is the best part, and that is why people prefer eating Doritos.

“There is something about the crunch that has to do with it funnily enough,” said Fernando Kahane, the head of global marketing for the chip brand.

Many people crave crunchy foods because they are more stimulating to eat than soft foods, which is why chips are a go-to snack. “That’s one of the reasons Doritos is so popular with gamers,” Kahane said.

“Instead of having to launch new Doritos, we could actually solve that pain point with a technology,” said Kahane.

The idea of making Doritos less crispy surfaced several years ago and was not welcomed by many. Therefore, to tackle the crunch issue, Doritos turned to AI. The AI software made for Doritos actually works on other food products as well, like chips, crackers and even raw vegetables, said Kahane.