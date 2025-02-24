The Great Wall of China was built in multiple stages, with the first versions said to be constructed as early as the 7th century BC. However, the latest archaeological discovery suggests that the structure is around 300 years older than previously thought.

The Shandong Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology conducted an excavation between the months of May and December 2024. The team also did a survey of the oldest section of the wall, which is often called the Great Wall of Qi.

The Qi Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is in Changqing District, Jinan, Shandong Province. It is the earliest and longest segment of China's ancient fortifications.

An area of about 1,100 square metres was dug up in Guangli Village's northern section. Following years of exploratory surveys, this is the first active excavation of the Qi Great Wall.

They used high-tech dating methods on the new section of the wall. The research team also used traditional artefact analysis, soil sampling, plant silica (phytolith) studies, and dating techniques such as optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) and carbon-14 dating.

Archaeology News said in its report that this section dates back to the late Western Zhou Dynasty, or 1046 BCE to 771 BCE. The project leader, Zhang Su, reportedly said that this analysis revealed several distinct phases of construction on the wall.

Why was the wall built?

The Great Wall is said to have been built to protect the Chinese Empire from invading armies and to control trade and immigration. It also served as a symbol of Chinese power and engineering prowess.

However, Zhang's team also made the important discovery that the wall might not have been a military fortification as was previously thought. Locals most likely lived in the semi-subterranean homes that were discovered.

The Great Wall stretches over 13,170 miles (21,196 km), making it one of the longest structures ever built. It's constructed from a variety of materials, including stone, brick, rammed earth, and wood.

