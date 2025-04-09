Researchers have found a shocking link between marriage and dementia. A recent study suggests that marriage may be linked to a higher risk of dementia - which is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Dementia describes a wide range of symptoms associated with a decline in memory or other thinking skills.

The recent study is contrary to previous studies that highlighted the health benefits of marriage. The researchers at Florida State University College of Medicine and University of Montpellier found that older adults who were divorced or never married had a lower risk of developing dementia.

"Unmarried individuals may have a lower risk of dementia compared to married adults," write the researchers in their paper published in Alzheimer's & Dementia.

"The findings could indicate delayed diagnoses among unmarried individuals or challenge the assumption that marriage protects against dementia," they added.

The researchers have conducted an 18-year cohort study to understand marital status and its association with dementia risk in older adults. They analysed data from 24,107 elderly individuals split into four groups: married, widowed, divorced and never married.

Findings suggest that being unmarried may not increase vulnerability to cognitive decline, contrary to long-held beliefs in public health and ageing research.

The study found that never-married individuals had a 40% lower risk of developing dementia compared to married individuals. Meanwhile, widowed individuals had a 27% lower risk, while divorced individuals had a 34% lower risk.

Never-married and divorced individuals still had a lower risk of dementia (24% and 17%, respectively) even after adjusting for factors like education, genetics and health conditions.

What could be the reason behind this?

As per the researchers, possible explanations for this association include:

1)Social connections: Single people may maintain stronger social ties, which can help prevent dementia.

2) Unhappy marriages: The stress and potential negative impacts of unhappy marriages on health may contribute to a higher dementia risk.

"There is some evidence indicating an increase in some domains of well-being, such as happiness and life satisfaction, after divorce and social participation after partner bereavement," the researchers wrote.

"Never married individuals are also more likely to socialize with friends and neighbors and are more likely to engage in healthier behaviors than their married counterparts," they added.

However, it's essential to note that other studies have found conflicting results, suggesting that marriage may have protective effects against dementia. More research is needed to understand this complex relationship.

(With inputs from agencies)