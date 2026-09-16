/Kash Patel grilled over FBI decision to drop bestiality as hiring disqualifier | Race to Power

The FBI director has come under fire once again.

This time, it is for an eligibility criterion that has been updated. But the change has triggered confusion and questions from both sides of the political aisle.

The change concerns a crime, which has been removed from a long list of activities which make a person ineligible to enrol in the FBI. And that, is bestiality.

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Kash Patel has removed bestiality as an automatic disqualifier for candidates applying for a job with the FBI.

Earlier, the agency disqualified people who acknowledged engaging in crimes, including prostitution or bestiality. But now, it will not be a roadblock for those who have committed these crimes anymore.

The move has many reacting with disbelief, including Republican congressional lawmakers who grilled Patel on the matter during a hearing.

The toughest questions came from Louisiana senator of the Red Camp, John Kennedy.

In his typical style, Kennedy questioned what Patel meant by the term, 'victims of bestiality', further asking if the FBI director was referring to animals.

But, grinning at the remarks, Patel declined it was a reference to animals; rather, it was about individuals who have been convicted of the unnatural sexual crime.

In his defence, the FBI director justified the decision on grounds that many people who are victims of human trafficking get forced to commit criminal and unnatural acts, and they should not be removed from the process of joining the FBI.

However, Kennedy's grilling did not end here. The veteran Republican lawmaker went on to question why criminal activities were important to remove or re-adjust and why the FBI would even 'get into it.'

Bestiality is the unnatural sexual act between a human and animal. Until now, it was an automatic disqualifier in the FBI enrolment process.