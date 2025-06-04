A Pakistani teenager, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead at her own house on June. Reports emerged that it was a case of honour killing, but police said she was murdered by a man for rejecting his “friendship” proposals.
A 17-year-old girl named Sana Yousaf, with a massive fanbase on social media for creating lifestyle content, was shot dead in her own house in Islamabad on June 2. The Pakistani teenage influencer was killed hours after celebrating her 17th birthday.
Initially, the murder was speculated to be a case of honour-killing, but Pakistani authorities said she was murdered by a man for rejecting his "friendship" proposal. Police statement was hard to believe as the accused used to live around 322 kms away from her residence and it was claimed that he took her mobile with him to delete the evidence.
Yousaf's killing came amidst rising incidents of killing women for "honour" in Pakistan.
And these were just some prominent registered cases. There must be numerous more out there.
What the data say?
As per the data by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), "honour" killings continued to be a serious issue in the country in 2024.
From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to "honour" crimes in the country.
Cultural roots of killing for 'honour'
Victims of "honour" killings typically get accused of doing "immoral" acts in the society. The acts can range from conversing with unrelated men to engaging in premarital physical relations - even when it's rape.
Not just that, women also get targeted for rejecting an arranged marriage, marrying of her own choice, seeking a divorce, or attempting to separate from an abusive partner.