Pakistan, in the aftermath of India's strikes on the night of May 6-7 following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, has been in denial. First, it refused to accept any severe damage to its military and air bases and then about the loss of lives.

Until yesterday (May 12) ISPR, media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces had not disclosed to details of damage. While India has been clear and declared losses as it is.

Today, ISPR in a release said, "40 civilians—among them 7 women and 15 children—while 121 others sustained injuries, including 10 women and 27 children. Pakistan Armed Forces lost 11 personnel and 78 were wounded."

The list of Pakistan army personnel killed in action:

Naik Abdul Rehman Lance Naik Dilawar Khan Lance Naik Ikramullah Naik Waqar Khalid Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar Sepoy Nisar The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force include: Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf Chief Technician Aurangzeb Senior Technician Najeeb Corporal Technician Farooq Senior Technician Mubashir

Following the dastardly terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the brutal killing of innocent tourists. This led to cross-border tensions, amid all this, Pakistan has been conveniently distancing itself from the claims that it had anything to do with the attacks.

The April 22 attack was orchestrated by terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). All these terror outfits have been comfortably housed and nurtured on Pakistani soil.

As both nuclear-armed nations were embroiled in firefighting across the border, Pakistan refused to declare its damages, which was a result of India's targeted strikes on the terrorist infrastructure in the country. When Islamabad struck Indian military facility, New Delhi responded. This time around, the Indian tri-services aimed at bringing down the military facilities. Pakistan suffered heavy losses but had its mouth sealed when it came to released the extent of damage. They had been blowing the trumpet as though they won.