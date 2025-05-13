Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a social media post on X, has announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season X will resume on May 17 with the final scheduled to played on May 25. The decision comes a day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced resumption of IPL 2025 from the same date.

"HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off," he wrote in the post. "6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!" wrote Naqvi on X.

Both the T20 leagues were stopped because of escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan following India's strike on 9 terror bases in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on May 6-7 night.

The strikes came after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

