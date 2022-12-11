Yearender 2022: A year of S. Jaishankar’s (un)diplomatic replies that laid out India’s foreign policy

India celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year to remember and rejoice the 75 years of its existence since Independence. After centuries of colonialism and subjugation, India became free at the dawn of August 15, 1947, and a new India came into the world with its idealistic approach to international relations.

The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru devised the concept of Non-Alignment in order to create an independent path in world politics while denouncing aligning with any of the major power blocs. Since then, many governments and power changes happened in India, but the non-alignment plan of action remained the central driving force in India’s foreign policy.

In the Modi era, India rejigged its foreign policy, moving from non-alignment to a more assertive interests-based alignment. While maintaining its strategic autonomy and interests, India is now reflecting its thoughts confidently on Europe, the US, and the world order. This year saw many glimpses of this shift in foreign policy in interviews and speeches of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. His statements on India-China relations, Russia-Ukraine tensions, and the Eurocentric world order, also made significant changes in India’s global standing. Many world leaders when talking about independent foreign policy today, give the example of India, including former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Some of the diplomatic responses by Dr. S Jaishankar that laid out India’s foreign policy, providing it leverage through strategic competition:

“India is entitled to make its own choices”

This remark was made by EAM S Jaishankar during the GLOBESEC 2022 Bratislava Forum when a reporter asked where India fit into the two global power blocs- which is one, the US-led and second, the China-led. S Jaishankar said that it is not necessary for a country like India, with one-fifth of the world’s population, to join any of the axes.

He said, “I am entitled to have my own side, I am entitled to weigh my own interests, make my own choices. And my choices will not be cynical and transactional, but they will be a balance of my values and my interests”.

“Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems”

This statement by S. Jaishankar made the most headlines this year, not only in India but around the world. At the same GLOBESEC 2022 Bratislava Forum, another reporter posed a question to EAM asking why Europe would help India knowing that it doesn’t come with its full support to Ukraine. S Jaishankar replied in a pragmatic way highlighting the hypocrisy of Europe, “Europe has been singularly silent on many things which were happening, for example in Asia. You could ask why anybody in Asia would trust Europe anything at all”.

Further S Jaishankar also didn’t shy away from stating the double standards of the West while imposing sanctions on Russia and Russian oil; how they planned the sanction in a way that it should not have a traumatic effect on its economy while not giving that same freedom to other countries.

“You’re not fooling anybody by saying these things”

The remark was made at an event organised by the Indian American community in Washington, where Dr. S Jaishankar raised questions on the merits of the US-Pakistan relationship after the US announced a package deal of F-16 fighter jets for Pakistan.

He remarked upon the US-Pakistan relationship, “It’s a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well nor serving American interests well.” He then directs an attack on the US to re-think the merits of this relationship and why they are still continuing it.

On the package deal of F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan, EAM said that by washing it away by saying that it is for counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan and not for any other purpose, the US is not fooling anybody by saying these things. The US has always seen Pakistan as a country to counter-balance India, but both Pakistan nor the US has ever got anything significant out of this relationship.

“Some of the Quad members don’t even endorse my map, forget about my position”

In a rare attack on the newly formed Quad, S Jaishankar exposed the reality of the current situation of the group. It came in a response to a question asked by a reporter at the Time Now event on India’s position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. S Jaishankar reiterated India’s stand, “We are on the side that respects the UN charter and its founding principles”.

Another moot point that was put forward at the event was that it would have been better if the viewpoint of all the members in the Quad had been the same and all of them had talked about Ukraine in unison. This was argued by S Jaishankar in a brutal way, “Quad was never envisaged as four countries having an identical position on all issues. It is an exercise of convergence where in the Indo-Pacific we have a lot of common interests and the ability to work together. You picked Ukraine. I could as well pick Pakistan and Afghanistan and ask them why they are not endorsing India’s position. Many of them are not. Some of them don’t even endorse my map, forget about my position.”

“State of the border will determine the state of the relationship”

India is not looking for help from anyone in order to deal with China as its border, as was made clear by EAM S. Jaishankar at the GLOBESEC 2022 Bratislava Forum. When someone asked which country India will choose to counter China, if and when required, S Jaishankar replied “We have a difficult relationship with China. We’re perfectly capable of managing it. If I get global understanding and support, obviously it will also help me. But this idea that I do a transaction, I come in one conflict because it will help me in conflict two, that’s not how the world works”.

At the Munich Security Conference 2022, S Jaishankar affirmed that ties with China are going through a “very difficult phase” after Beijing violated agreements to keep peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Though he made it clear that it’s a problem India is having with China and it hasn’t shifted India towards the West even after the Galwan valley incident. He further added, “Chinese violated the agreements. The state of the border will determine the state of the relationship, which is natural.”

Dr. S Jaishankar totally changed the rulebook of Indian foreign policy from a defensive posture to what is called “calculated aggression”. In his book The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, he ponders upon India’s conduct in the changing international system and laid down a multi-dimensional approach. He wrote that this is the time to engage with America, manage China, cultivate relations with Europe, reassure Russia, coordinate with Japan, strengthen ties with neighbouring countries, and expand support of India’s traditional support of constituencies. The main idea behind this multilateral engagement is to achieve a strategic sweet spot for India in a highly polarised world order.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE