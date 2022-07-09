The impact of Generation Z's negative attributes

I may sound judgemental, but it is the attitude of Gen Z that gives me the confidence to say things about them. Generation Z refers to young people aged 15 to 21.The popular phenomenon must be a bit different. I will list a few traits which disturb me a lot about this generation.

1. Impatient to become extremely wealthy and enjoy all of the world's luxuries.

2. Take life too lightly. Least inclined towards abiding by the law. Security measures like wearing seat belts, helmets, etc. are seen as shackles or bonding. Traffic rules are violated at every available opportunity.

3. Family values are diminishing. It is rare to make an effort to spend time with family.

4. The general value system is absent. Values can be easily bent and discarded.This generation is very high on ego. The elderly are afraid to get into any confrontation with them.

The list will go on and on. But then it won't fetch any solution by pointing fingers.

It is imperative to find the reason behind this attitude.

We, as parents too, need to take up this blame in part. We somehow fall short of imbibing the values in them.

The digital era is playing a big part in moulding such an attitude in this generation. It could be unwarranted exposure to violence, porn, guns, drugs, or spying on the lives of the wealthy.

The clock needs to unwind and make it a bit slower. It's difficult to match up with the speed of technological advancement and at the same time build a personality.

Generations are built through individuals, and each individual requires appropriate time to nurture and propagate. To build a rock solid generation rich in values, society, administration, flag bearers, and others must work together. I wish to call them gentlemen and gentlewomen, which is not the scene these days.



