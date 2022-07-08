Shinzo, the lost giant: An irreversible disaster for Japan

Shinzo Abe, who put the country of Japan on the path of development, which was suffering from economic deprivation, is no more. He was shot. An era has ended in a long political reign. At the same time, he came to Japan as a man of steel till the end. His passion for his country made him a great leader.

He stood by Taiwan. Then he established good relations with the world. He played a key role in maintaining peace. He protested the war.

He unconditionally condemned China for unilateral attacks. Not only that, he resisted. Bahusha must think that China is breathing a sigh of relief today with the death of Shinzo Ambe.

Shinzo Abe has played a key role in strengthening the country in all areas. The way he transformed himself from a person to a supreme leader is remarkable.

Like every political leader, Shinzo had his flaws. But it must be said that his efforts in making the country move forward and introducing reforms are unparalleled.

He served as Prime Minister of Japan for a long time. Shinzo Abe succeeded in making Japan recover from the devastating earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster.

He put the financial system on track. He paved the way for the future of the country. He resigned from the post of Prime Minister due to illness. He was the Prime Minister for eight years.

Before him, the country saw six prime ministers in six years. But no prime minister has been as influential as Shinzo Abe. He made Japan recover from a nuclear disaster.

He strengthened the financial system. He breathed life into the defence sector. He has allocated more in the budget. He walked alongside then-US President Donald Trump.

He continued friendly relations with India. Against China. He showed him the dots for that country. He stood by Taiwan.

The whole world today mourns the loss of a great leader and even more so, a giant of faith in the future.



