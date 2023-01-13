Global South needs a reality check: Concept is the same but the context is not

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Voice of the Global South Summit this week and pitched for fair play, equality and cooperation in the relationship between developing and developed countries, I could not help asking myself: So what's really new?

There's nothing new in essence and intent as developing countries urge the advanced countries to 'redesign" global political and financial governance, to ease inequalities, boost opportunities, support growth and spread progress and prosperity. Modi even called for creating a "new world order" to help developing countries.

That sounds a lot like old wine in a new bottle unless you take a nuanced view. While the term "Global South" is an increasingly fashionable term to group less developed countries, it no longer necessarily talks of Asian, African or Latin American nations but any place that is a socio-economic or industrial laggard including East Europe and substantial parts of the former Soviet Union.

But there's a tiring familiarity in the term 'new world order' that needs to be addressed.

In fact a 'New International Economic Order" that spoke of a fair deal for non-Western economies was proposed by Algerian president Houari Boumédiene in 1974 in the United Nations and Prime Minister Hedi Nouira from neighbour Tunisia proposed a New World (International) Information Order in the same year to correct Western media and other biases in priorities and coverage of news.

The Group of 77 had already been formed a decade earlier in 1964 like a trade union of developing countries to seek better prices for commodities and semi-finished industrial products. The now-defunct Non Aligned Movement (NAM) of countries steering clear of Soviet or US domination in the Cold War years was only marginally different from the current alliance of Global South countries in emphasizing sovereignty of nations.

Now let's take a look at what indeed has changed

Countries like India and China are now at the high table of global economics, the G-20. Their products compete with Western products and their giants are acquiring American and European companies. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) make up an intermediate club of emerging economies integrated into the world market in varying degrees. Post-colonial talk of plunder and exploitation by former colonial powers makes less of a moral case for aid or support where emerging economies are growth leaders. Climate change complicates interlinkages between economies in deciding who will pay the price for inequalities and denial of opportunities. Democracy is officially more pervasive but many countries still do not encourage dissent, opposition or liberalism. Crackdowns by authorities on dissent are common. Shades of resurgent nationalism in Turkey, China, India and above all Russia after the Ukraine war make it difficult for a North-South dialogue to make sense when cultural supremacy marks domestic policies in some countries. Sitting in one of the numerous cubicles in the labyrinthine Brussels headquarters of the European Union in the 1980s, an officer of the EU told me that it was increasingly difficult for EU countries to think of Asian countries as deserving of help when their products rested competitively on local shelves. Or something to that effect.

Three decades have passed and his words ring truer. You don't help or support your competitors.

Also, some emerging economies are now high-tech hubs or high-value manufacturers. They build glamorous airports or stage global events like the Olympics or Formula One motor races.

Such imagery snacks of pride and vanity.

Colonial-era nationalism was about seeking justice. Contemporary jingoism, especially one in which domestic inequalities are visible to the international community, raises new questions on whether governments necessarily represent their poorer citizens.

The new international economic order and its information equivalent were criticised even in the 1970s and 1980s in the West.

Criticism may be muted now as countries seek better bilateral relations, but ground realities are such that developed countries have their own internal economic problems that pressure elected governments. Any call from the Global South must carry higher credibility to make sense.

And let us not forget one big change that has occurred. The Internet has substantially metamorphosed the information and media landscape. The New International Information Order is already here with non-Western media entities, websites and TV news channels providing alternative narratives.

But there's a fine line dividing narrative from propaganda and smart minds are everywhere to see through them. Post-colonial goodwill is a thing of the past for developing countries.

Sovereign countries need credible democracy and equity within to plead for a fair world order. Here's where the Voice of the Global South is now in a different world. The concept is old, the context is not.

