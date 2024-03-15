Palestinian officials claim Israeli strike kills six Gazans awaiting aid

Gaza health ministry officials claimed on Thursday (Mar 14) that Israeli bombardment killed six Palestinians and wounded dozens as crowds awaited aid trucks in Gaza City.

As reported by the news agency Reuters, officials said that the Israeli soldiers struck the Kuwait Roundabout in northern Gaza City late Wednesday evening.

The locals and health officials said that the incident happened when the Palestinians were racing to get aid supplies.

The violence in Gaza has displaced the majority of the enclave's 2.3 million people, and amid the ongoing conflict, the supply of aid and relief has been chaotic and deadly.

In the absence of food and other basic amenities, people are forced to live in extremely poor conditions, which has become even worse during the festive period of Ramadan.

Several nations and international organisations have air-dropped tonnes of aid, containing food and medicines, in the Gaza region. However, several incidents of violence have also been reported.

Recently, Palestinian health authorities on February 29 said Israeli forces shot dead more than 100 Palestinians as they waited for an aid delivery near Gaza City. But Israel blamed the deaths on crowds that surrounded aid trucks, saying victims had been trampled or run over.

Separately, in Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said eight people were killed in an Israeli air strike that hit an aid distribution centre on Thursday.

Authorities said that an Israeli missile hit a house, killing nine people in Deir Al-Balah, also in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, a second ship carrying food supplies for Gaza was loaded in Cyprus on Thursday, as the first ship in a pilot trial of maritime deliveries approached the besieged Palestinian territory.

According to the World Central Kitchen (WCK), it was loading a vessel at Larnaca port with 300 tonnes of food aid - including legumes, canned tuna, vegetables, rice and flour.

Watch: US sought foe Iran's help amid red sea crisis? × Abbas appoints Mohammad Mustafa new PM

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Thursday.

Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to reform the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where they are based.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.