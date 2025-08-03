/Happy International Friendship Day 2025: Best wishes, quotes and greetings to share with your friends

Friendship is one of the most cherished bonds in life. Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as International Friendship Day worldwide. This year, the day falls on August 3, 2025. The day is marked to celebrate the special day that honours the meaningful connections we share with the person whom we have chosen. The day is usually celebrated by exchanging gifts, planning movie nights, and spending quality time together. In many countries, people also tie friendship bands to their best friends as a symbol of love and commitment.

The Friendship Day started in the 1930s in the United States, and it was first organised by the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall. Soon, the idea of celebrating the day dedicated to friendship became popular and started spreading in different parts of the world.

To celebrate the day, here we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and card greetings that you can send to your friends.

Happy International Friendship Day 2025 quotes

''Friendship is not about who you’ve known the longest; it’s about who walked into your life and never left your side.”

“Friendship isn’t a big thing, it’s a million little things.”

“Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.”

“True friends are never apart, maybe in distance, but never in heart.”

“In the garden of life, friends are the flowers that make everything bloom.”

Short messages for Friendship day

‘’Happy Friendship Day 2025! Life’s better with friends like you.''

‘’To the one who knows me best and still chooses to stay—thank you.''

‘’Cheers to friendship, laughter, and memories that never fade!''

‘’A friend like you is a treasure forever. Happy Friendship Day!''

‘’May this day bring you as much happiness as you bring to others.''



‘’Here’s to the bonds that time, distance, and life can’t break.''