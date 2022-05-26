Three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in an encounter

Three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in the North Kashmir Kupwara area on Thursday, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

''From the incriminating materials recovered, the 03 killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani, affiliated with terror outfit LeT. So far, 26 foreign terrorists (14 Jaish-e-Muhammed & 12 Lashkar-e-Taiba) have been neutralised this year,'' said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

Kashmir has witnessed 50 encounters this year, in which 78 terrorists have been killed, out of which 26 were foreigners, mostly of Pakistani origin.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army intercepted a group infiltrating into the Valley. The terrorists were tracked, and later gunfight started leading to an encounter. There was an encounter yesterday in North Kashmir's Kreeri area as well in which three terrorists were killed.

