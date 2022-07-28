Swine flu cases surge in Mumbai as health officials issue advisory

Mumbai has witnessed a surge in swine flu cases with 66 confirmed cases with most occurring this month.

The Thane Municipal Corporation reported at least 20 swine flu cases as authorities began testing. Health officials have released a health advisory. The city had reported 64 H1N1 cases last year and 44 cases in 2020 but this month alone the number of cases has surpassed the figures of the two years.

According to reports, at least two people have died due to the infection with health officials on alert to curb the recent surge in cases. The two people belonged to Thane, health officials informed.

Thane resident Joti Raja Bajaj,51, reportedly fell ill earlier this month while complaining of fever, vomiting and cough and passed away on July 18. Another resident Babita Hate, 72 also from Thane passed away while being treated in hospital.

The H1NI virus spreads like seasonal flu and a person catches it through flu directly from droplets from the cough or sneeze of an infected person.

It also spreads by touching the eye, mouth and nose of an infected person. Health experts advise good hygiene condictions and washing hands since reports claim infected people spread flu germs with symptoms visible sometimes after seven days.

Typical symptoms include fever, cough, headache, body aches and sore throat.

(With inputs from Agencies)

