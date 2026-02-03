/Yumnam Khemchand Singh to take oath as next Manipur CM, BJP announces. Details here

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the legislature party leader in Manipur on Tuesday (Feb 3). The leader will take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the Indian state. Moreover, the state is also likely to get a woman deputy chief minister as Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader and former minister, was noted as the frontrunner. The announcement came after a meeting of BJP MLAs from Manipur in Delhi.

The party's parliamentary board had appointed Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the Manipur legislative party leader a day earlier. “On Sunday, all legislators were asked to come to Delhi for a meeting on Monday. All 37 MLAs are in Delhi for the meeting. The meeting was supposed to be held on Monday evening but after the latest announcement about the central observer, we all received information saying that the meeting has been postponed to 3 pm tomorrow,” a state BJP leader told Hindustan Times.

Moreover, former chief minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, had confirmed last week that all NDA partners in the state had been called for a meeting in the National Capital.

“All NDA partners have been invited....Let's hope for a positive response,” Singh told reporters, according to PTI news agency. He added, The government is a continuing process. I try my best to change the landscape in the state of Manipur."