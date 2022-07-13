Work-life balance? Bengaluru man spotted working on laptop while riding bike, here's how

A picture of a man working on his laptop while sitting on a bike in the middle of a flyover has gone viral. The picture which was posted by LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh shows a pillion rider working on his laptop while riding on 'one of the busiest flyovers in the city'.

"Bengaluru at its best or worst? 11pm, Bengaluru - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a Boss have been able to terrorize your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again," Singh wrote while posting the picture. Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates."

Netizens had mixed reactions, a user Rohan Sharma wrote, "Let us agree for one time that he is working on his laptop while traveling as a pillion rider. The question that is still the main concern is, whether it is because of the "FAKE DEADLINES" that you have been posting for or he is starting his own startup (in which case it is his own choice if he is doing this). Please stop pretending that mostly every organization gives a fake deadline or requires their employees to risk their lives just to fulfill the demand of the customers. There are plenty of examples where people do such kind of things, just to finish their work a little bit earlier, so that they can enjoy a party with their friends, travel to destinations with family or friends, and just sleep early at night, etc."

Manoj Gupta, a Linkedin user, writes, "Another one of the zillions post to grab eyeballs and trigger unnecessary debate on a most non sensical topic!!!"

Phalk Jindal, another Linkedin user asks, " Why are we so quick in judging bosses/managers?"

