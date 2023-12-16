With 'visa-free' travel, Indians can now tick Kenya's Maasai Mara off their travel list

In a major boost to Indian passport's strength, the list of visa-free countries for Indian citizens has just extended.

This week, both Kenya and Iran abolished visa requirements for Indian passport holders.

Kenya's visa free travel for Indians: What does it mean?

Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination among Indians.

It is one of the most coveted wildlife destinations in Kenya and Africa, and a premier conservation area. It is also one of the few places on earth where wild animals and their ecosystem exist in a highly protected environment.

A visa-free travel to Kenya may set the ball rolling for more number of Indian tourists in the country.

Iran's visa free travel for Indians: What does it mean?

About 15 per cent of all Muslims in India belong to Shiite sect, and a visa free travel to to Iran would first boost the prospect of religious tourism into the West Asian country from India. Iran also holds significance as the birthplace of Zoroastrian faith.

While the number of Indians owing allegiance to this faith is few, a visa-free travel to Iran means easy access to the most important holy places in Iran for Zoroastrians in Yazd province.

Visa free travel for Indians: Where all can Indians travel without visa?

This news follows recent announcements from Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia, which have also granted visa-free entry to Indian passport holders.

Also watch | China visa-free initiative: China's visa-waiver sparks surge in European tourist numbers | WION × According to the 2023 Passport Index by Henley and Partners, Indians can now travel to 57 countries without visa hassles, encompassing destinations with visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival facilities, and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The expanded list reflects a positive trend in facilitating global travel for Indian citizens.

Full list of countries with visa free/on arrival for Indian passport holders

Full list of countries that either offer visa free or visa on arrival facility for Indian passport holders is as following:

Albania, Barbados, Bolivia, Botswana, Burundi, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Grenada, Haiti, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Macao (SAR China), Micronesia, Mauritius, Montserrat, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Niue, Oman, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, Saint Lucia, Sri Lanka, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Thailand, Togo, Tuvalu, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zimbabwe.