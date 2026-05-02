/WION summit: Sri Lanka backs India's bid for permanent UNSC seat, says opposition leader Sajith Premadasa

Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka, and founder and leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa, while speaking at WION’s Global Innovation and Leadership Summit held in Colombo on Saturday (May 2) said that his country believes in nurturing its relations with India. He also backed India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at the event Premadasa said "We believe in nurturing strategic ties with India." He then said, "Sri Lanka strongly backs India’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council."

Premadasa urges India to play larger role

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the face of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East he said, "The ongoing conflicts in West Asia and the Middle East, along with the deeply concerning spillover of military hostilities into the Indian Ocean region, serve as a stark reminder of our shared vulnerabilities."

Given the security scenario, Premadas urged India to play a larger role to “maintain long-term peace across the South Asian region.”

"In this volatile climate, India’s role is absolutely indispensable for ensuring security, enforcing stability, and maintaining long-term peace across the South Asian region. The Global South must work together to democratise access to artificial intelligence infrastructure," said Premadas at WION's Leadership Summit.

He also said that economic crisis faced by Sri Lanka in the recent years is a thing of the past and his country has entered an "era of near recovery".