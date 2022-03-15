WION Climate Summit: We need access to affordable finance, says Maldives minister Shauna Aminath

Shauna Aminath, the Maldives minister of environment, climate change and technology speaking at WION's Climate Summit said her country is extremely "climate vulnerable".

"The highest point in our country is just about 1.5 metres above the sea level," the minister said at the summit while informing that there are 1,200 islands in the country.

"The sea is all around us," Aminath Shauna said while warning that the rise in sea level is a threat to the country's existence.

"Reducing global greenhouse gas emission is a question of national security for the country," the minister said at the summit. Shauna Aminath said the country has been grappling with coastal erosion. The groundwater has been contaminated in every island, she said with "coral reef under stress" due to global warming.

"As an island nation, oceans are connected to every aspect of our lives, we are only as resilient as our reefs while depending on them for our survival and livelihood," she said.

Aminath Shauna said the world faces a financial problem on climate. "We need access to affordable finance so that we can invest in solar energy projects."

"The Indian government is already providing concessional financing to build water and sanitation systems in 34 islands which is one of the largest adaptation measures," she said.

The minister said India's renewable energy companies can play a big role as she invited Indian companies to build renewable energy infrastructure.