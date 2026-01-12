/Winter is coming! IMD issues cold wave and dense fog alert for Delhi-NCR. Here's what the forecast says

Several parts of north India are continuing to experience extreme cold as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for the next few days. The alert covers Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. According to the IMD bulletin issued on Sunday (January 11), cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. Areas such as Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and parts of Saurashtra and Kutch may also see cold wave conditions on Monday (January 12).

The cold spell is expected to continue on Tuesday (January 13) in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and western Uttar Pradesh. Jharkhand may experience cold wave conditions till Thursday. In an unusual situation, temperatures in the plains have dropped below those in hill stations. While Shimla is expected to record a minimum temperature of around 9°C, Delhi’s minimum temperature could fall to as low as 3–4°C. Maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to remain between 18–20°C.

The IMD has not issued any fresh warnings for hill districts like Shimla and Kullu for the rest of the week. However, Delhi may continue to experience cold wave conditions for the next two days, followed by partly cloudy skies. The weather department has also warned of dense fog in several regions. Dense fog is likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. These foggy conditions may persist till January 15.