/Raghav Chadha turns Blinkit delivery rider for a day, drops teaser

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who has been at the forefront in voicing concerns of gig economy workers in the country, took a step further by stepping into the role of a Blinkit delivery partner for a day. Chadha shared a video of himself donning the uniform of a gig worker, captioned “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived there day."

In a post on X, the AAP leader changed into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket before taking a delivery bag from a rider and was seen riding pillion on a scooter, stopping at a store to pick up items, travelling towards the delivery location. The clip further shows that at the customer's doorstep, the rider steps out of the lift and rings the bell as Chadha follows closely behind.

The video comes weeks after Raghav Chadha raised concerns of platform and gig workers in Parliament, including low pay, long working hours and the lack of social security for the delivery partners and other app-based service providers.

During the winter session of the parliament, Chadha urged the government to put a ban on 10-minute delivery services offered by quick commerce and ultra-fast delivery platforms. He argued that the 10-minute delivery culture creates pressure on gig workers to overspeed and put their lives in danger to meet the tight deadlines.

Earlier, in another post on X, Chadha shared a video of his interaction with delivery workers from different quick-commerce companies.

"These platforms didn’t succeed because of algorithms alone. They succeeded because of human sweat and labour. It’s time companies start treating riders as human beings, not disposable data points. The gig economy cannot become a guilt-free exploitation economy,” he said.



The gig economy has emerged as one of the key employment providers in India. As per a NITI Aayog report, the gig workforce is anticipated to reach nearly 23.5 million by 2029-30, making around 4.1 per cent of the country's total workforce and 6.7 per cent of the non-agricultural workforce.